Waymo vandalism in San Francisco Chinatown pinned on teen, charges forthcoming

Investigators with San Francisco Police Department identified a 14-year-old suspect in connection to the vandalism of a Waymo autonomous vehicle that was burned in February.

Officials say the District Attorney's office has filed charges in this case, but it remains up to the Juvenile Probation Department to decide if the minor will be arrested, or appear in court out of custody.

You may recall the incident that happened in Chinatown on the night of Feb. 10 when flames fully engulfed the polarizing form of automated technology on Jackson Street between Stockton and Grant.

Shocking images of the fiery spectacle made the rounds on social media. SF's Mayor London Breed quickly issued a statement calling the arson a "dangerous and destructive act of vandalism."

The vehicle was eventually extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.

At the time, police said a group of 10 to 15 people surrounded the unoccupied Waymo car, smashed its windows and vandalized it.

Police arson task force investigators developed probable cause for a search warrant that led them to the boy's residence. The warrant was executed on March 27. There, they said they found and seized evidence related to the vandalism.

Police said while a criminal charge is forthcoming, the investigation of this case remains open and active.