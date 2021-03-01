Weekend rain expected in Bay Area, central coast

article

Rain may visit the Bay Area starting Friday afternoon or evening bringing wind with it, National Weather Service officials said Monday.

Rain is expected first in the North Bay and then is expected to gradually move over the San Francisco peninsula, East Bay and South Bay during Saturday morning when the bulk of it will fall.

The system will grow weaker as it moves south over the Santa Cruz Mountains and the rest of the Central Coast during the rest of the day.

Forecasters do not expect much rain to fall, with up to a half an inch in the North Bay and up to a quarter of an inch over much of the Bay Area and Central Coast. Coastal mountains may get an inch of rain.

The rain will likely be light enough that debris does not flow from burn scars, according to weather officials.

Winds will grow before the rain starts and as it passes through the area. Gusts will range from 15 to 25 mph.



