Special election in San Francisco stems from the Great Highway

"Joel, you messed up big time," said Donatella Yelda.

Yelda was talking about Supervisor Joel Engardio. She blames him for more traffic in her neighborhood.

"We cannot get out of the city. From one direction to another it takes 45 minutes. We need him out," said Yelda.

On Tuesday, voters in district four will decide whether Engardio will be recalled.

A group started the petition process last year, after Proposition K passed. It closed part of the Great Highway to cars permanently. The city as a whole approved Proposition K, but many voters on the west side did not.

"That fired me up. That is exactly what I told Supervisor Engardio. He should have checked with us first," said Albert Chow.

Chow helped form the group.

He says Engardio did not do enough outreach in the community.

"Our road and our neighborhood were taken away without our voice, without our consent. There was no compromise. It was all or nothing," said Chow.

When you come down to the Great Highway, there are multiple paths you can walk and bike on.

Many we spoke with love the park.

"It is a great place to walk and bike. So many families out here," said a walker.

Some also sympathized with the local residents and said the highway should be open to cars, but just during the week.

"Close it on the weekends because it is used and enjoyed and it's beautiful. On the weekdays open it up again," said another walker.

Engardio's staff sent us a video of him door knocking Sunday, and in a statement he urged people to vote no for now.

"Next year I am up for election anyway," his statement said. "I am asking for people to wait until next fall for the regular election, and we can look at all the issues. People can decide what they want to do. In the meantime, I am focused. I am doing my best for the Sunset District and addressing all the issues they care about."