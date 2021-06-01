Well-known San Jose restaurateur resigns after claims of sexual misconduct

The owner of a popular restaurant and pub in downtown San Jose has resigned after accusations of sexual misconduct allegations came out against him.

Ryan Summers is the owner of Good Karma Artisan Ales and Cafe and Pizza Flora, a beer pub and vegan restaurant located on 1st Street.

According to a report from San Jose Spotlight, Summers is accused of hiring women that he finds attractive, gaining their trust, and then bringing them to his apartment, which sits above the bar, and taking advantage of them.

"My actions and gross misconduct in the past have hurt too many and my absolute apologies to ALL," Summers wrote in a Facebook post. "These actions were inexcusable and I own them entirely. I am so incredibly sorry."

He said he plans to turn over ownership of his businesses to former and existing employees.