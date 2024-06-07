West Oakland launches new night market to revitalize the neighborhood

West Oakland is home to a new night market that launched Thursday night.

Organizers said it's the first in a series of five that will be held monthly through October.

They said the outdoor markets are more than a monthly event.

Many people said West Oakland is often overlooked and neglected.

Organizers said the night market was a preview of things to come that were designed to revitalize the area.

A live band performed at the inaugural event on Thursday to help West Oakland get its groove back.



"It's real exciting, what's happening in Oakland. Sometimes, it gets a bad rap. It's nice when the whole community is together," said Jaime Kwan, who lives in the area with her husband and 11-month-old son.

The Oakland Ballers, playing just steps away at Raimondi Park, brought some fans to the night market before attending a game.

Oakland resident Mark Lecker was among them.

"Oakland needs it. We need a good shot in the arm and this is providing it," he said.

Almanac Beer Company was among 18 beverage and food vendors at the night market.

It has a brick and mortar presence in Alameda.

Owner Damian Fagan said he plans to open up shop at the new food hall that is being built right behind his stand.

The brewery will be the anchor tenant.

When asked if he had any safety concerns about being situated in this area, Fagan replied:"The short answer is not really. We looked at this as nothing more than a place that really

needs to have more resources, so we wanted to be part of that."

Joe Ernst, owner and developer of Prescott Market, brought a KTVU crew inside the food hall that is under construction.

He said there would be seven other tenants in addition to Almanac to fill the 12,000-square-foot space inside the industrial building.

The food hall building is part of a larger campus which will house research and development for various companies.

"The food became a way to engage with the community. Oakland, West Oakland, has a very strong identity and the people here feel a very strong ownership of the community," said Ernst.

Engaging the community at the night market included a mural that reflects this neighborhood, its history and its future.

Stacey Mufson said she and her husband are celebrating their 25th anniversary by enjoying what some described as the rebirth of West Oakland,

"My husband and I are just excited to be out on a beautiful day, enjoying our city," she said.

The next night market is scheduled for July 11.



The food hall is expected to hold its grand opening at the end of the year or early 2025.

