West Valley College in Saratoga on lockdown for report of armed intruder

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Saratoga
Authorities are searching for a white man who was reportedly seen carrying a rifle at West Valley College.

SARATOGA, Calif. - A community college in Saratoga was on lockdown Monday morning for an alleged armed intruder, the college said.

West Valley College posted a message to its website around 11:14 a.m. that said an armed man was on campus.

"Options RUN if you can safely run OFF CAMPUS - No driving cars. Leave belongings behind. HIDE if you do not know where the threat is or how many suspects are involved, FIGHT if an intruder comes into your hiding place. You will be notified as soon as possible when it is safe," the message read.

Lockdown at West Valley College

Officers were searching for a white man who was seen carrying a rifle, according to the school. The person of interest is believed to be associated with a red two-door Cadillac that was parked in Lot 1.

Concerned parents gathered at the campus for updates on the safety of their children.

No further details were immediately available.