Expand / Collapse search

Westbound I-580 snarled as police investigate freeway shooting

By Pete Young
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News

Westbound I-580 snarled as police investigate freeway shooting

Traffic on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland was blocked for about two hours Saturday afternoon as police investigated a freeway shooting, the California Highway Patrol said.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Traffic on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland was blocked for about two hours Saturday afternoon as police investigated a freeway shooting, the California Highway Patrol said.   

CHP units were dispatched at 4:03 p.m. on a report that two vehicles were stopped on the freeway near Seminary Avenue, spokesman Andrew Barclay said.

One vehicle, a black Chevrolet SUV, was on the right shoulder and the other, a black Mercedes SUV, was blocking the second lane from the left, he said. Both appeared abandoned.   

Featured

Gun battle in downtown Oakland critically injures 1 man
article

Gun battle in downtown Oakland critically injures 1 man

In the early hours of Friday morning, one person was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a group opened fire on men attempting to break into a business in Oakland.

While investigating, officers were told that two people with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, Barclay said. The extent of their wounds was not known.   

It wasn't immediately clear whether the two were connected to the freeway incident, he said.       