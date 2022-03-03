What does UC Berkeley's enrollment cap mean for next year's class?

UC Berkeley is one of the world’s top colleges, and the dream school of many high-schoolers. But thousands of would-be undergraduates will be getting a rejection letter instead.

The Supreme Court of California ruled to keep intact a lower court order, that will reduce and pause enrollment at UC Berkeley until it does an environmental impact study.

The ruling is a victory for the group, "Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods," which filed a lawsuit to cap enrollment back in 2020.

The group’s president Phil Bokovoy said, "This increase in students has had a really substantial effect on displacing low income tenants from particularly rent controlled housing."

He blamed the University for failing to address needs for student housing, which has in turn impacted homelessness, noise, traffic, and contributed to the housing shortage in the city.

"We are going to become a city of homeowners and student, and nobody else is going to be able to live here," said Bokovoy.

Berkeley’s mayor, Jesse Arreguin, called students a valuable part of the community.

"I’m very disappointed," Arreguin told KTVU. "You know, it’s tragic. Imagine being one of those students who worked hard and dreamed of going to UC Berkeley, like myself, to find out that your hopes have been ruined by the fact some neighbors think you don’t belong here in Berkeley."

In a statement, University officials said they were disheartened by the ruling. "This is devastating news for the thousands of students who have worked so hard for and have earned a seat in our fall 2022 class. Our fight on behalf of every one of these students continues."

The University is still trying to find space for students by possibly offering more online enrollment or by asking incoming students to delay enrollment until 2023.