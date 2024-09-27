What's next for the A's and the Oakland Coliseum

Now that the A's s are gone, here's what's ahead for the team and the Oakland Coliseum.

Professional sports, concerts and shows will continue to play out at the venue.

The African-American Sports and Entertainment Group is buying the Coliseum, the Oakland Arena and the land in between.

The Oakland Roots Men's Soccer Club will play its home games at the Coliseum starting in 2025.

The Roots shared a "love letter" to heart-broken Oakland fans, saying "The Coliseum is Oakland's home. This venue, its moments, and its memories belong not to any one team or organization, but to the people of Oakland and the incredible fans who have supported these teams over the years."

As for the A's, the baseball team will play their next three seasons in Sacramento at Sutter Health Park, a Minor League stadium where the Sacramento River Cats also play.

The A's are scheduled to play their first game on March 31, 2025, against the Chicago Cubs. They're scheduled to play 81 games there, into June and July, where the average daily high temperature is about 95 degrees. There will be no day games for the A's during that time of year.

Then, the A's are supposed to relocate to Las Vegas.

The 33,0000-seat, $1.5-billion stadium will be built along the Las Vegas strip at the site of the Tropicana Hotel, which is scheduled to be torn down next month.

That future stadium is expected to be completed in 2028.

The Oakland Coliseum on the day the A's played their final game there. Sept. 26, 2024

