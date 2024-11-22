San Jose State volleyball player on why she outed her transgender teammate

Brooke Slusser, a co-captain on the San Jose State women's volleyball team, is in her senior year and she's getting more attention for what she's doing off the court than her performance on it, but she wouldn't change that.

The Spartans' season has been overshadowed by controversy surrounding a transgender teammate, who Slusser says she once lived with and called a friend.

Though, in a one on one interview on Friday, Slusser said the two have never had a conversation about her teammate being transgender. Instead, Slusser referred to it as "the elephant in the room," and added that the university told her and other teammates to not bring the issue up.

"I just dont think it's right in women's sports," Slusser said. "It has nothing to do with the way someone wants to live their life day to day, that's not an issue. But when it comes to the fairness and safety of women playing, there's a reason there's two different divisions for women and men."

In a class action lawsuit filed last week, Slusser claimer her rights and safety have been jeopardized by sharing the court with a transgender teammate.

When KTVU asked Slusser about what made her feel unsafe, Slusser detailed her teammates ‘powerful swing’ and virtual leap.

Though her transgender teammate's stats don't appear to give the Spartans a dramatic upper hand. The San Jose State women's volleyball team is ranked 119th nationally. Nonetheless, Slusser claims safety is one of her top concerns.

"There's many times that we're having to try and dodge the balls that are coming at our faces," Slusser said. "I've had bruises on my thighs for weeks."

Bumps, bruises and minor injuries are coming in division I volleyball as is practicing against men, but when pressed, Slusser said she has never been injured to the point of coming off the court.

In total, there are approximately 500,000 NCAA female athletes; trans-female athletes account for less than 50.

Cyd Zeigler, a co-founder of Outsports.com, an LGBTQ focused publication, says it's a discussion that needs to be had.

"I have been running Out Sports for 25 years," Zeigler said. "I was writing about trans athletes over two decades before anyone was talking about it, it's important for every athlete to have a path to inclusion."

He added that in this particular case, the issue should not be with the San Jose State Volleyball player, rather the governing bodies.

"This athlete is not the problem,' Zeigler said. "If you have an issue with this athlete competing, your issue is with the NCAA and USA volleyball, bring it up with them."

Since becoming the only member of the SJSU women's volleyball team to speak out, Slusser has become the face of the controversy.

This season, six teams have chosen to forfeit matches against the Spartans.

"I think the biggest issue is it's not safe," Slusser said. "No woman will ever have the strength that they have, and two, they're taking opportunities and scholarships and medals from women that have worked their whole lives for it."

KTVU reached out to San Jose State University. They are unable to comment due to student privacy laws.

