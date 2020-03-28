Widespread park closures begin as officials work to deter crowds

Park closures and restrictions will be widespread this weekend to curb crowds and people congregating.

Across the Bay Area, the message is clear, if you drive to get outdoors, you've gone too far.

"We know what happened last weekend," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed, chiding people who flocked to popular parks and other destinations a week ago.

"Playing things like volleyball, and basketball and other sports together," described Breed.

Crowds and close contact alarmed officials who saw social distancing precautions disappear.

"Just walk outside, go to a park in your neighborhood, stay with members of your own household, and please don't get in your cars," said Breed.

This weekend, the city has closed parking lots at high-traffic locations such as the Marina Green, Crissy Field, Baker Beach, Ocean Beach, and Fort Funston.

Visitors will be able to walk in, but not drive, and neighborhoods nearby will be monitored for outside traffic.

"Get your fresh air, walk your dogs but don't drive to play volleyball with your friends, to picnic, or have wine parties," admonished Breed.

Friday evening, San Mateo County announced it has closed all 23 of its parks until further notice, including some on the coast in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay.

The parks encompass more than 16,000 acres of land.

Previously, the county had opted to close several parking lots, but then took the more stringent step.

East Bay Regional Parks, the largest regional system in the U.S., has taken a mixed approach.

"If the park is crowded or the parking lot is full, please go home," said East Bay Parks General Manager Robert Doyle.

Its 73 locations were also besieged by visitors a week ago during sunny weather.

"We had tremendous crowds in all of our parks, even the ones that are usually less busy," said Doyle.

In response, 20 parks are being closed, and parking blocked near picnic areas to discourage people from gathering.

"People are dying all over the U.S. from this virus, and everyone needs to do their part," warned Doyle.

"We're talking to health agencies every day."

The partial closure leaves 1,000 miles of trail open. But the ban may grow if behavior doesn't change.

"We're hoping it improves and we can relax some of those rules," said Doyle, "but right now we're looking at the opposite, where we may have to increase closures."

Marin County public parks are also off-limits, after they were swamped with traffic and visitors last weekend.

A video posted by Marin's Sheriff's Department warns people away, with images of people mobbing the coastal highway and other outdoor destinations.

"I ask people to give me six feet, but they seem shocked and just smile," said Sausalito resident Hallie Seegal.

Seegal runs daily at the Tennessee Valley trailhead in Mill Valley.

Friday afternoon, the parking lot and path were busy with cyclists, hikers, and horseback riders.

"When I go to one side of the road, I expect people to go to the other side, but I've had a lot of difficulty with that," said Seegal.

She is surprised, that with so many admonitions, people aren't better about steering clear of each other.

"I'm a nurse and I feel very strongly about it," said Seegal, "and I won't be here this weekend because of the crowds."

At her briefing, Mayor Breed described a personal experience.

"I was walking in a narrow area, and the runner still decided to run very close next to me, rather than pause for a minute or two," said Breed.

She implores people to be considerate and mindful of each other.

"We're in this for the long haul, no need for any of us to be in a hurry."