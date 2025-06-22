MLB investigates abuse allegations against SF Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle

article

The Major League Baseball is looking into allegations of abuse made Friday by the wife of San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle, Caroline Hjelle, the Giants confirmed in a brief statement.

Caroline Hjelle accused her husband of abuse, multiple affairs, and abandonment in a since-deleted TikTok.

In the post, Caroline Hjelle was seen holding her boys with the caption that said, "When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse so I've been raising two boys alone."

Before its deletion, the video garnered more than 3.2 million views.

Dig deeper:

Sean Hjelle has played for the Giants for four seasons.

According to TMZ, the Hjelles have been married since November 2021.

What they're saying:

The Associated Press reported that after Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox, Sean Hjelle had "no comment" regarding the allegations but said he and his wife are in the process of finalizing their divorce.

"I feel confident in saying that I will have one eventually," he said. "I don’t have an exact timeline on that. But I would like to actually meet with the people that are handling the situation with me and for me before I actually make an official statement," he told the outlet.

The Giants said they are aware of the accusations.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Sean Hjelle #64 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during a regular season MLB game on June 15, 2025, at at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. CA. (Photo by John McCoy/Icon Expand

"We are aware of these serious allegations. We have been in contact with MLB. These types of allegations fall under their jurisdiction, and we won’t be commenting further."

The MLB has not responded to KTVU's request for comment.