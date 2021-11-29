Wild video: Flat-bed truck crashes into patrol car on Bay Bridge
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating an unusual crash at the Bay Bridge toll plaza.
Video posted on Twitter shows the driver of a flat-bed truck going the wrong way through the toll plaza Sunday afternoon.
The truck sped through toll booths and crashed head on into a patrol car.
The CHP said the driver also hit two other cars before finally coming to a stop.
The driver was arrested on several felony charges.
The CHP said one officer was injured while taking him into custody.
