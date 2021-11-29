Wild video: Flat-bed truck crashes into patrol car on Bay Bridge

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an unusual crash at the Bay Bridge toll plaza.



Video posted on Twitter shows the driver of a flat-bed truck going the wrong way through the toll plaza Sunday afternoon.

The truck sped through toll booths and crashed head on into a patrol car.

The CHP said the driver also hit two other cars before finally coming to a stop.

The driver was arrested on several felony charges.

The CHP said one officer was injured while taking him into custody.

