Wild video: Flat-bed truck crashes into patrol car on Bay Bridge

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 11:08AM
A truck drove through the wrong way on the Bay Bridge into a patrol car.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating an unusual crash at the Bay Bridge toll plaza. 

Video posted on Twitter shows the driver of a flat-bed truck going the wrong way through the toll plaza Sunday afternoon.

The truck sped through toll booths and crashed head on into a patrol car.

The CHP said the driver also hit two other cars before finally coming to a stop.

The driver was arrested on several felony charges.

The CHP said one officer was injured while taking him into custody.

