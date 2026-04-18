Wild video shows driver in stolen car crash into semi during Hayward street takeover

The Brief Hayward Police Department told KTVU that reports of the sideshow at Clawiter and Depot roads started coming in just before 1:45 a.m. Video from the scene showed a large crowd of spectators gathered at the intersection as a light blue Camaro performed doughnuts in the middle of the street and eventually crashed into a semi-truck.



Hayward police are investigating after a driver in a stolen Camaro slammed into a semi-truck during an illegal Saturday morning street takeover that was caught on video.

Illegal sideshow

The Hayward Police Department told KTVU that reports of the sideshow at Clawiter and Depot roads started coming in just before 1:45 a.m. Authorities added there were reports of at least 60 cars in the area.

The video:

Video from the scene showed a large crowd of spectators gathered at the intersection as a light blue Camaro performed doughnuts in the middle of the street.

The Camaro repeatedly slams into the curbs as it spins in the intersection, losing several pieces as it crashes, the video shows.

The car also bowls over spectators at least three times in the video. Several of the bystanders manage to get to their feet and scramble away, though the video depicts one man struggling to get to his feet as blood pours from his mouth.

Hayward police said they did not receive any reports of injuries.

The stolen Camaro eventually crashed into the front of a semi truck that was stopped at the intersection, prompting several members of the crowd to jump on the crashed car and throw pieces of wreckage onto the vehicle as it began to emit smoke from under the hood.

One bystander who was filming the sideshow approached the driver of the semi-truck immediately after the crash for his reaction.

"Why? Why are you guys tearing up cars? Why?" the driver asked.

The aftermath:

Hayward police said the occupants of the Camaro fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, and units who responded were able to disperse the sideshow without further incident.

Authorities confirmed that the Camaro was reported stolen out of San Jose.

No arrests were made in connection to the sideshow.