New video surfaces of Fairfield officer already under scrutiny for teen arrest

The Brief Fairfield residents packed a City Council meeting Tuesday after a second video surfaced showing Officer Bianca Camacho allegedly pulling an 18-year-old woman from a car by her hair during a 2025 traffic stop. The renewed scrutiny comes days after viral video showed the same officer repeatedly striking 16-year-old Maurice Williams during an arrest at Fairfield High School. Community members and advocates accused the officer of using excessive force and called for accountability, while police said the school incident remains under investigation by an outside agency.



Dozens of people packed a Fairfield City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, voicing outrage after a police officer seen on video repeatedly striking a 16-year-old boy on a high school campus was also captured on video last year pulling an 18-year-old woman from a car by her hair.

Earlier incident also draws anger

What they're saying:

In the 2025 incident, the woman is heard telling Officer Bianca Camacho, "I got my registration. I got my — Yes, ma’am. Please don’t rip me out."

Moments later, the officer appears to pull the woman from the vehicle by her hair as the woman screams, "Stop! Can you stop please? What the f —? She’s pulling my hair!"

"When you see something like that, it makes you cringe," community advocate Rodney Alamo Brown said during Tuesday’s meeting. "I was like, ‘Wow, here we go again.’"

Brown said he believes the officer used excessive force in both incidents and should be fired.

"When you talk about the crime meeting the punishment, I don’t necessarily believe whatever they had done deserved the outcome that was given," he said.

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Officer's background

The backstory:

The officer, who has also gone by Bianca Brown, began her law enforcement career with the Vallejo Police Department in 2019, where she worked patrol and served on the honor guard and hostage negotiation team.

She transferred to the Fairfield Police Department in 2021 and, at one point served as a K-9 officer.

Incident at high school leads to officer's reassignment

What they're saying:

Last week, cellphone video showing the officer repeatedly striking 16-year-old Maurice Williams at Fairfield High School spread widely online.

Maurice’s family and supporters have since held rallies criticizing the officer and the department’s handling of the incident.

In response, Fairfield police released body-camera footage, saying the teenager was aggressive, resisted being handcuffed, and that the officer used what the department described as "distraction strikes."

Police Chief Dan Marshall said the officer has been placed on administrative reassignment while the campus incident is investigated by an outside agency.

Marshall also apologized publicly, saying he was sorry the incident occurred and acknowledged it had caused division and concern in the community.

A department spokesperson had no immediate comment Tuesday regarding the video from last year.

"It’s shocking that these videos are not coming to me just from people in Fairfield — this has become a national thing," said William Harris, a Fairfield pastor. "You can’t justify the tactics that were used."

Harris said he would like to see de-escalation training within the department.

"Specifically involving adolescents and young people," he said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan