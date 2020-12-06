Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PST until MON 5:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Red Flag Warning
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Fort Tejon
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PST until MON 11:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
High Surf Warning
from MON 5:00 PM PST until TUE 5:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 9:00 AM PST until MON 5:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Wildfire danger grows with strong winds in forecast

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Severe Weather
Associated Press
TOPSHOT - A Pacific Gas and Electric firefighter walks down a road as flames approach in Fairfield, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020.

Expand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Fire danger in California will ramp up on Monday as forecasted strong winds in Southern California, the Bay Area and parts of the Sierra Nevada has utility companies considering turning off electricity for thousands of customers.

The National Weather Service is predicting gusts of up to 60 mph for the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday. The strongest winds will be in the hills but could drop down to lower elevations along the coastline from Sonoma County to San Mateo County.

In the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains, a red flag warning will be in place starting at 4 a.m. for an area that includes Kings Canyon National Park, Sequoia National Park and National Forest and Lake Isabella. Sustained winds of up to 25 mph are predicted, with gusts of near 55 mph are possible in higher elevations.

The high winds could potentially knock down power lines and start wildfires. Pacific Gas and Electric said it was considering preemptively shutting off the power for more than 11,800 customers in portions of Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne counties starting Monday at 5 a.m.

PG&E scaled back plans for the PSPS event, announcing Sunday that the entire Bay Area will not be impacted by power shutoffs.

In Los Angeles, winds are expected to begin late Sunday night and continue through Tuesday evening. The winds should be their strongest Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, with gusts up to 55 mph for the coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Southern California Edison said it was considering shutting off power for about 161,000 customers on Monday and Tuesday in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Tulare and Kern counties.

Firefighters in Orange County had contained about half of a wildfire on Sunday that has destroyed 28 structures while threatening thousands of homes. Favorable weather conditions allowed firefighters to make progress early Sunday morning. But strong winds expected Monday threaten to further spread the fire.