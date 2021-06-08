Wildfire prompts evacuations in Yuba County, including Beale Air Force Base

Evacuations were under way in Yuba County Tuesday afternoon, where a fast moving grass fire broke out as flames moved onto the Beale Air Force Base.

The fire was reported shortly after 2:00 p.m.

Wildfire in Yuba County prompts evacuations on June 8, 2021. (CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit)

The Beale AFB alerted all housing residents in the area east of East Garryanna to immediately evacuate. "There is a wildland fire heading directly toward that area," Beale officials said on Facebook. They directed evacuees to the base gym.

Beale officials also said the fire was forcing the closure of the base's Vassar Lake Gate entrance.

Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said its crews were on scene and at least one structure was destroyed, with "multiple structures threatened."

Yuba County Sheriff’s Officials said flames were moving north of Camp Far West Lake in Wheatland, in the area of Intanko Lane, Kapaka Lane/Hokan Lane, and Wichita Way. Deputies were going door to door to alert residents of the fire, officials said.

The sheriff's office said a temporary evacuation site has been set up at the Wheatland Community Center at 101 C Street.

More information on the fire and evacuation orders can be found here.

