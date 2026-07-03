Will the fog affect the Golden Gate Bridge fireworks show?

Bay Area residents are poised to be treated to a spectacular fireworks show set off near the Golden Gate Bridge on July 4, but with San Francisco's typical summer weather pattern, the perennial question is: Will the fog cloud the pyrotechnics?

The most up-to-date Saturday night forecast from the National Weather Service is that there will be fog moving in during the evening hours.

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However, the cloud base elevation is actually the key to viewing.

Some of the forecast guidance suggests that the fog might hover at a base of 1,500 to 2,000.

If this indeed holds true, then fireworks viewing at 9:30 p.m. could indeed be possible.

Fireworks are often shot into the sky at an elevation of roughly 1,200 feet, and therefore, the show might be able to be seen a few hundred feet under that cloud deck.