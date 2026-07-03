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Will the fog affect the Golden Gate Bridge fireworks show?

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco
Updated July 3, 2026 5:53 AM PDT Published July 3, 2026 5:49 AM PDT
Golden Gate Bridge fireworks will be a rare patriotic event
Golden Gate Bridge fireworks will be a rare patriotic event

Golden Gate Bridge fireworks will be a rare patriotic event

This year on July 4th, for the third time in history, an organized fireworks display will be held at San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge. This only happned in twice before in 1987 and 2012 for the bridge's 50th and 75th annivesary. Expect crowds to be massive and public transportation, ride shares and simply walking is highly recommended. 

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area residents are poised to be treated to a spectacular fireworks show set off near the Golden Gate Bridge on July 4, but with San Francisco's typical summer weather pattern, the perennial question is: Will the fog cloud the pyrotechnics? 

The most up-to-date Saturday night forecast from the National Weather Service is that there will be fog moving in during the evening hours.

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However, the cloud base elevation is actually the key to viewing.

Some of the forecast guidance suggests that the fog might hover at a base of 1,500 to 2,000.

If this indeed holds true, then fireworks viewing at 9:30 p.m. could indeed be possible.

Fireworks are often shot into the sky at an elevation of roughly 1,200 feet, and therefore, the show might be able to be seen a few hundred feet under that cloud deck. 

The Source: National Weather Service, weather forecast models

San FranciscoWeather