Warriors' rookie wrote poem in 7th grade about making it to NBA, playing with Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors rookie Will Richard is quickly becoming a bright surprise in the young NBA season.

Less than a month into his professional career, the second-round pick has stepped up for a veteran-heavy Warriors roster.

Richard, whom Golden State traded up to select at no. 56 in the 2025 NBA Draft, delivered a breakout moment two weeks ago when he scored 30 points in his first career start. For his family, watching that performance was the culmination of a childhood dream.

"To see the manifestation of that prayer and that dream come true — it’s surreal," his mother, Helen Richard, told KTVU. "At the same time, it’s like, oh god, he belongs here."

Richard, a Georgia native and University of Florida graduate, grew up envisioning himself in the NBA and playing alongside Stephen Curry.

In seventh grade, he even wrote a poem about it — a piece his mother recently dug up and shared with KTVU.

"It was a poem about Steph and playing in the NBA and what it took to get there," Helen said. "I sent it to him. He was surprised I kept it."

The first four lines of the poem read:

Laced up, number 30.

Makes me feel like I'm Stephen Curry.

When you hit the court and the ball drops.

You feel as if you can't be stopped.



Richard’s early success has only deepened his family’s pride. His brother, AJ, said Will has been soaking in every moment.

"He was like, ‘Man, DeMar DeRozan came up to me and congratulated me. Russell Westbrook,’" AJ said. "We sit back and reflect — this is really happening."

Helen said she’s been equally struck by the star-studded environment her son now calls his workplace.

"Curry, Draymond, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford — and the list goes on," she said. "I think I'm more in awe of that."

The 22-year-old is still adjusting to life in the NBA, though Helen says the transition hasn’t been difficult.

The biggest change? No more college coursework. Instead, she says, he’s been filling his days with practice, video games and sleep.

And while Warriors fans are just getting to know the rookie, Helen hopes they understand what drives him.

"Will is a hard worker. He has loved the Warriors organization since he was a young man," she said. "I promise you he will do everything he can to help his team win another championship."