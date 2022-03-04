Wind downs power lines in Petaluma, ferry to Tiburon replaced by buses

article

The wind advisory impacting San Francisco and areas north of the city is winding down Friday evening, but is not going quietly.

Petaluma Police Department shared photos of damage from the wind causing traffic hazards and power outages. Police said they, along with fire and utility personnel were at two locations were the wind either toppled trees into power lines or simply knocked over the power lines by sheer force alone.

KTVU Meteorologist Rosemary Orozco said wind gusts reached 40 to 45 miles per hour at the coast and around the Bay.

Petaluma police posted to social media just before 4 p.m. that they were getting reports of multiple power lines down. One was located at Petaluma Boulevard South and Mountainview Avenue, where power was reportedly out. Southbound traffic was being diverted.

The other downed line is blocking traffic at St. Francis and Caulfield Lane and South McDowell and Caulfield.

On Friday the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 7 p.m. for the coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Northern Monterey Bay.

The winds are causing headaches for ferry riders too. The evening commute Golden Gate Ferry at 5:15 p.m. from the San Francisco Ferry Building to the Tiburon Landing Departure had to be replaced by buses.

