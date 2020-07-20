Wind-fueled vegetation fire in Knightsen prompts evacuations

Fire officials on Monday are battling a wind-driven vegetation fire in Knightsen, an unincorporated part of Contra Costa County.

East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding to the fire off Tranquility Bay Road east of Oakley fire district spokesman Steve Aubert said.

By shortly after 7 p.m., the fire quickly spread to 75 acres and is 65% contained. The fire threatened at least one home. Evacuations are underway for people who live near the Brentwood Marina.

An alert about the Holland Tract Fire went out at 2:14 p.m. Fire engines from San Ramon, Moraga, Concord, and Antioch are also responding, ECCFPD said.

It is not clear what started the fire or if there are any injuries at this point.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.