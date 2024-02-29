As a blizzard is set to pound the Sierra beginning on Thursday, wind gusts were already more than 100 mph at certain peaks in the Sierra including near the Palisades ski resort.

Already, a blizzard warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe area south to Yosemite as up to 12 feet of snow is expected to blanket the region through Sunday.

In order to meet the definition of a blizzard, blowing or falling snow with winds in excess of 35 mph and visibility less than or equal to one quarter mile needs to occur.

This dangerous snow and wind combination results in life-threatening, whiteout conditions for travelers.

As of Thursday morning, Highway 80 at Donner Summit, the road was covered in snow.

The California Highway Patrol is expecting the roads in the area to be shut down for long stretches during this intense winter storm.

"If you don't have to travel, don't," said CHP Officer Ruth Loehr. "Control it, by not being part of the problem."

Kevin Cooper, spokesman for Calipass Resorts, said that ski resorts are already preparing for power outages.

And in Lake Tahoe, people are already stocked up with groceries and extra emergency supplies, preparing to hunker down for several days.

On Wednesday, some Bay Area residents were planning on heading up to the mountains before the blizzard hits.

"Up to Tahoe for the weekend," Tim Finnigan said as he was renting ski equipment in Berkeley.

He thinks he will beat the incoming snow by driving up Thursday afternoon.

"We’ll see how much of it stays open," Finnigan said. "Worse comes to worst, we’ll just ski the lower mountain."

KTVU's Roberta Gonzales and Joey Horta contributed to this report.