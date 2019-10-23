Wind-whipped wildfire forcing evacuations in Northeastern Sonoma County

The Kincade Fire in northeast Sonoma County has exploded to 10,000 acres as it continues to burn out-of-control in a westerly direction, Cal Fire announced early Thursday morning. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office had previously announced the fire was 7,000 acres.

Per Sgt. Juan Valencia, the high winds and direction of the fire will increase the likelihood of more evacuations into the later morning

hours. As of 12:30 a.m., there are no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage.

Valencia said residents are advised to call 211, not 911, for information on the fire. He said 911 should only be used to report a

life-threatening emergency.

The blaze was first reported around, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday off Kincade Road east of Cloverdale. It shows no signs of stopping with 0 percent

containment, officials said. Numerous ALERTWildfire cameras in the hills showed the fire continuing to spread.

A rapidly spreading wildfire in Sonoma County has prompted evacuations east of Geyserville.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has ordered more mandatory evacuations and warnings as of 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Residents on Red Winery

Road, all of Alexander Mountain Road, state Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including the Red Rock Casino and all roads off River Road have

been ordered to leave. Two evacuation centers are available to evacuees at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Rd. in Windsor and the Healdsburg Community

Center at 1557 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg.

In addition, residents of Geyserville and in north Healdsburg are under an evacuation warning. A Healdsburg resident reported the smell of smoke in town.

The National Weather Service showed a graphic on its Twitter account displaying Red Flag Warning conditions across several peaks and

weather station locations in the area late Wednesday.

Wind speeds at two PG&E weather stations in the vicinity of the fire were sustained at more than 50 mph, with gusts greater than 70 mph,

around midnight said Matt Mehle, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.