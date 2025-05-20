Winning $10 million lottery scratchers ticket sold in the East Bay

article

A lucky lottery scratcher worth a whooping $10 million was sold at a Concord liquor store, state lottery officials announced.

The California Lottery identified the winner as Steven Muhlestein, who took the top prize in the $10 Million Super Bonus scratchers game.

He purchased the ticket at the Vintage Wine Shoppe & Liquor on the corner of Clayton Road and Roslyn Drive.

At $30 a ticket, the price to play $10,000,000 Super Bonus is among the higher costs for California Lottery scratchers games, though clearly Muhlestein’s return on investment was quite lucrative.

The odds of winning the top prize are one in more than three million.

The store receives a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Dig deeper:

The $10,000,000 Super Bonus game was first launched in August 2023, lottery officials told KTVU.

And at this point, out of the seven $10 million top prizes, only two remain, officials explained.

What we don't know:

Officials did not reveal where Muhlestein lives, as the hometowns of California Lottery players are protected by privacy law, according to the state agency.

It's also now known when he purchased his winning ticket, though officials pointed out that scratchers players have 180 days from the announced end of a game to claim a prize.

Other winners

Muhlestein wasn’t the only one in Northern California who won it big playing a lottery scratcher game.

Officials also recently announced that Ashley Eugene learned that she struck it rich with a ticket worth $5 million purchased in Sacramento at A1 Mart on W. El Camino Avenue.

Eugene received the lucky scratcher from her father during the holidays as a Christmas gift, but she held off on checking if she won in the $20 Maximum Millions game, the California Lottery said last week.

"I waited about a week and a half and just happened to be doing laundry," Eugene told lottery officials.

When she finally got around to scratching up the ticket to unveil the game's numbers, she was struck with disbelief.

"I kept looking at it and making sure it was correct," Eugene recalled, saying her dad just happened to be with her when she learned she would be a millionaire. "So he looked at it and made sure it was correct," she added.

Eugene, who is a mother of four, said she doesn’t plan to quit working just yet.

She said right now, she's focused on using the winnings to be rid of her debt, set up her children’s futures, and maybe even take some extra vacations.

State lottery officials also announced another person hit the jackpot with the top prize in a $10 million scratchers game sold in the Central Valley.

Delores Cesena purchased the lucky 200X lottery game at Shannon’s Mini Mart in Atwater in Merced County.