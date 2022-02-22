Expand / Collapse search

Winter storm brings 11 inches of snow to Sierra with freeze to follow

Sierra buried as heavy snow falls

The National Weather Service said more than 11 inches of snow fell on parts of the Sierra on Tuesday. Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful

A cold storm brought snow and rain to California on Tuesday and forecasters warned that freezing temperatures will follow.

A winter storm warning was posted in the northern Sierra Nevada and Caltrans urged motorists to check for chain controls on major routes.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said Tuesday it measured 11.1 inches of snow over 24 hours.

Chilly, scattered showers

Steve Paulson says today will be chilly with scattered showers. There's a winter weather advisory in the Sierra.

The snow and rain is needed in California, where the wintry weather vital to the state’s water supply has been spotty after a very wet December.

The National Weather Service said downtown San Francisco recorded 0.01 inch of rain Monday evening, ending a 44-day streak of zero precipitation.