Winter storm brings 11 inches of snow to Sierra with freeze to follow

A cold storm brought snow and rain to California on Tuesday and forecasters warned that freezing temperatures will follow.

A winter storm warning was posted in the northern Sierra Nevada and Caltrans urged motorists to check for chain controls on major routes.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said Tuesday it measured 11.1 inches of snow over 24 hours.

The snow and rain is needed in California, where the wintry weather vital to the state’s water supply has been spotty after a very wet December.

The National Weather Service said downtown San Francisco recorded 0.01 inch of rain Monday evening, ending a 44-day streak of zero precipitation.