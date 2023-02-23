Winter storm brings rare snowfall to East Bay with more expected

For the first time in his life, Jonas Weldon got to see snow fall, something he’s never done having grown up in Oakland.

"My mom comes out of her room and says, ‘Jonas, look outside. It’s snowing!’" he said. "You could really see the snowflakes coming down and then after a little while it started covering the street and our car."

Their home on Skyline Boulevard was just one spot in the Bay Area that experienced snow, amid a unique winter storm.

A blast of arctic air mixing with moisture off the Pacific Ocean created a perfect recipe for several people in the East Bay hills to capture what looked like a winter wonderland.

The snow began to fall just before 8 a.m. Thursday and didn’t stick long on the ground before melting away.

"I put it on my palms to see what it felt like. It was just beautiful," Weldon said. "I wish it stuck around for longer."

The National Weather Service said it was the result of Canadian air plunging southward right along the California coast causing the snow and wintery mix to occur. And it's expected to happen again by Friday morning.

"It’s relatively rare," said Ben Garcia with the NWS. "It’s not like we don’t ever see it. But it’s probably more of a once a decade type thing that snow would actually stick up in the Oakland or Berkeley hills."

Garcia said the last time there was a dusting of snowfall was in 2019, in the Berkeley Hills.

"If it wasn’t cold, we’d be talking about widespread rain across the area," he said. "We fully expect up in the hills around the area to have fully stuck snow [Friday]."

Thursday’s snow came as a surprise to many of those people living below 1,000 feet in elevation.

"It’s not something I expected to see," said John Vantine who moved to Oakland several years ago. "It’s a little bit concerning but also a bit nostalgic. It reminds me of growing up on the East Coast."

Vantine was out for a run with a friend in Redwood Park in Oakland when he noticed the snow starting to fall. He took out his phone and started recording.

"It was cold but didn’t feel cold enough for snow," he said. "We got back to the parking lot and it just started coming down. I couldn’t believe it!"

Forecasters expect round two to move in overnight Thursday, blanketing the East Bay hills by Friday morning. More significant accumulations are expected in higher elevations.

