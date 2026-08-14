MLB picks Giants' Oracle Park to host 2028 All-Star game

The Brief Major League Baseball announced that the San Francisco Giants will host the 2028 All-Star Game at Oracle Park. The Giants are crediting Mayor Daniel Lurie for a big assist in landing the game. Lurie called San Francisco the "sports capital of the world."



Major League Baseball announced Friday morning that the San Francisco Giants will host the 2028 All-Star Game at Oracle Park.

All-Star game at Oracle

What we know:

The Giants are crediting Mayor Daniel Lurie for a big assist in landing the game.

The Chronicle reports that the mayor pitched the city and Oracle Park directly to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred two weeks ago.

In a statement on Friday, Lurie called San Francisco the "sports capital of the world," a city that was home to baseball legends Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, and Joe DiMaggio.

"The eyes of the world have been on San Francisco for the last two years, and we’re proving that we are a city on the rise," he said.

As part of the All-Star festivities, the Giants will also host accompanying events, including the MLB Draft and the Home Run Derby.