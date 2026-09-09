Woman accuses man of trafficking his own daughter in San Jose

The Brief Viral video on TikTok shows woman accusing man of sex-trafficking his own daughter. Man records interaction in San Jose's Almaden neighborhood. San Jose police are investigating.



A video that's gone viral on TikTok shows a woman in a car, in a San Jose neighborhood, accusing a man of sex-trafficking his own daughter. The man records her as she confronts him.

‘Doesn’t look like it's your child'

What they're saying:

"I'm recording you too," the woman tells him. "I work with the feds. Have a good day. I'm just — I'm making sure that you're not sex-trafficking this poor little girl, who's very unhappy to be with you. It doesn't look like it's your child."

The man's stunned. He describes himself on TikTok as being "brown" and that his daughter is "half-white."

The woman continues, "That's a white little girl, and you're a man of color, so i believe you're either buying or selling or trafficking this child. I'm recording you too."

The incident happened Sunday morning on Aspen Creek in the upscale Almaden neighborhood in south San Jose. The father was with his daughter near a small park when the woman addressed them.

After the interaction, she leaves in her car.

No comment from family

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, KTVU found that same Honda Fit in a different Almaden neighborhood. Her father told KTVU, "I don't want to talk to you, goodbye."

KTVU has learned her family reported her missing for a time back in 2022. Back then, a relative said she was experiencing some "significant mental health issues."

A woman who lives on the street where the incident happened says even if she has mental-health challenges, the woman had harassed the father and daughter.

Another resident said he was shocked by the incident.

"Making an accusation based on race alone is, like, not really right. That's not something we should support," he said. "I didn't really think that sort of stuff could happen here."

Police investigating

What they're saying:

San Jose police confirm they responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance and hate incident. Officers took a report, and the investigation is ongoing.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan

The Source: Information for this story comes from original KTVU reporting, TikTok video, and interviews and statements from the San Jose Police Department.