Woman arrested for animal cruelty in Sonoma County, animal services take 28 dogs

The Brief 35-year-old Christina Urrutia was arrested in Sonoma County on Tuesday and is accused of animal cruelty. 28 dogs were found confined to a garage in a home in Windsor. They were in poor and unsafe living conditions. Some dogs needed emergency care. The police were carrying out a probation compliance check at the residence. The suspect was also booked for having an illegal kennel.



Police in Windsor on Tuesday arrested a woman for animal cruelty. Animal services ended up taking custody of 28 dogs found inside the woman's home, officials in Sonoma County say.

The Windsor Police Department posted to social media and said the dog's owner, 35-year-old Christina Urrutia, was arrested at the scene after officers with the department responded to a probation compliance check at a home on the 7000 block of Hastings Place.

Police said the visit was to ensure the woman was in compliance with court-ordered probation.

The dogs discovered inside the home ranged from young puppies to adult mixed-breed terriers, police said.

The dogs were all confined to a garage. Police said North Bay Animal Services took all the dogs into custody.

"A walkthrough of the garage revealed poor and unsafe living conditions, including an abundance of fecal matter, soiled bedding, limited or no food available, and dirty water," police wrote in their post.

At least three of the dogs were found crated with heavily-soiled bedding, police said. Another adult dog had a large open wound above its right eye.

Two of the dogs had to be taken to an animal services hospital for emergency care.

The suspect was booked into custody for animal cruelty charges, possession of unlicensed dogs, operating a commercial kennel without a license, and violation of probation.

Police said this case remains under investigation.