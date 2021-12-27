Woman arrested in 55-year-old man's shooting death, Vallejo police say

article

Vallejo police say they have arrested a woman suspected of shooting and killing a man on Sunday.

Yolanda Harris, 41, of Vallejo, was arrested early Monday morning on a suspicion of murder charge when police said they found her driving the 55-year-old victim's vehicle.

The night before, at around 11:42 p.m., police said they responded to a report of an argument and gunshots at the 100 block of Bella Vista Way. Arriving officers said they found an unresponsive male with at least one gunshot wound.

The unidentified victim, from Vallejo, was taken to the hospital for his injury, but was later pronounced dead.

Police said their preliminary investigation found the suspect stole the victim's vehicle shortly after the homicide. They did not elaborate if auto theft was the motive behind the fatal shooting.

Police said the vehicle was tracked within Vallejo city limits using an automated license plate reader, a community surveillance tool used by police. A program to expand LPRs throughout Vallejo was initiated in fall of 2020. Critics have called this surveillance an overreach.

Following a traffic stop, police said Harris was arrested on a series of charges and booked into the Solano County Jail.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

This incident remains under investigation. According to police, it is the city's 20th homicide of the year.