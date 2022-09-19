Woman arrested in San Francisco catalytic converter, assault of officer case

Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft on Sept. 12. Officers said they identified a suspect vehicle that matched the victim's description on Larkin and Greenwich Streets.

Upon approach, officers said the vehicle fled the scene, and the driver allegedly hit an officer and their patrol car while doing so. The officer was sent to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police initiated a pursuit and followed the vehicle to the Embarcadero and Market Street, and said that the suspect vehicle was hitting parked and running cars along the roadway.

Two suspects eventually exited the car and ran on foot. Police arrested the driver, a 28-year-old woman, but the additional suspect is still outstanding.

This case remains an open investigation. Police urge anyone with more information to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.