Woman arrested on suspicion of hitting ex-boyfriend with car in Mountain View

A Dublin woman is behind bars after she allegedly ran over her ex-boyfriend in Mountain View on Tuesday, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, dispatchers received calls about a crash near San Antonio Road and Central Expressway. Police arrived to find a 24-year-old East Palo Alto man suffering from injuries.

Alexis McBride, 24, is accused of running over her ex-boyfriend with a car.

Officers says that a woman, identified as 24-year-old Alexis McBride, allegedly hit the man with her car on purpose as both were driving. The man crashes as a result of the bump, and police say when he got out of the car to check the damage, McBride ran him over.

Police say that McBride left the scene, but then returned a short while later as officers were investigating. Officers conducted a vehicle stop and detained her.

Police later learned that McBride and the man had dated in the past. She was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, hit and run and corporal injury to a spouse or co-habitant. She was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

The victim was treated at a local hospital, but his condition is not currently known.