Woman arrested for selling alcohol at Oakland's Lake Merritt, police say

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The Brief Oakland police arrested a woman at Lake Merritt for allegedly selling alcohol without the required licensure. Her arrest comes after a previous warning from authorities. On July 10, officers conducted a sting operation and used an underage decoy, who successfully purchased alcohol from the woman. An undercover officer was also able to purchase without providing an ID.



A woman was arrested after authorities said she was illegally selling alcohol at Oakland's Lake Merritt.

The arrest followed an earlier warning from the Oakland Police Department's Alcoholic Beverage Action Team on June 19 after officers said she was selling alcohol without the required licenses. Investigators later discovered a social media post that allegedly showed her continuing the illegal sales.

Undercover operation leads to arrest

What we know:

On July 10, officers conducted a sting operation using an underage decoy, who purchased alcohol from the woman, police said. Authorities said she did not ask the decoy for identification.

An undercover officer also purchased alcohol from the woman during a separate transaction, according to police.

During both sales, the woman allegedly told buyers that police had previously investigated her.

She was arrested on suspicion of possessing and serving alcohol in a public park. Police said a crowd gathered during the arrest.

"A hostile crowd gathered, but officers maintained control and completed the arrest," the department said in a statement.

Police have not released the woman's name. She was booked into Santa Rita Jail.