Woman, children killed in fatal Stockton mobile home fire identified

The identities of a woman and two children found dead in a mobile home fire were released Saturday as police continued to seek a man for arson.

The victims were Lisbeth Gutierrez, 32, Julian Dejesus Cardona Gutierrez, 10, and Juan Jose Gutierrez Salazar, 6, according to Christy Patterson, supervising investigator for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

They were found dead Tuesday in a mobile home in the area of Visalia Court and Harbor Street, police said.

Officers were called to the scene about 6:39 a.m. by the fire department, which suspected arson, police said.

Police believe that the trailer was set on fire while the victims were asleep inside.

Jose Carmona, 59, is being sought in connection with the case. He is considered dangerous and is on the run, according to police.

Carmona has multiple aliases, according to police, including Jose Carmona-Estrada, Roberto Giron-Giron, Felipe Ramirez Leon, Juan Alonzo-Alemndares, Juan Alonzo, Jose Avilla Cardona and Andres Vecerra Torres.

Police have released a photo of Carmona. Anyone who sees him should not approach him but call the police immediately.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case or who knows where Carmona is should call Stockton Police at (209) 937-8377.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.