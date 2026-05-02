Woman dies after being dropped of at Vallejo hospital with gunshot wound; investigation underway

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The Brief Police received a report on Friday that a woman suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off at a local hospital "by an unknown individual." The woman died of her injury at the hospital. The woman’s death marks Vallejo’s third homicide of the year.



A woman died on Friday night after being dropped off at a Vallejo hospital with a gunshot wound, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of her death.

What we know:

The Vallejo Police Department received a report about 5:35 p.m. on Friday that a woman suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off at a local hospital "by an unknown individual" who left before hospital staff could notify law enforcement, according to a department statement.

Officers arrived at the hospital and began an investigation, during which hospital staff informed them that the woman had died of her injury.

Her name was not released pending notification of her next of kin.

What's next:

Vallejo police are investigating the circumstances and motivation surrounding the woman’s death, and no other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Vallejo Police Department investigators at Detective Stephanie Diaz at (707) 648-5430 or via email at Stephanie.Diaz@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.

Police noted that the woman’s death marks Vallejo’s third homicide of the year.