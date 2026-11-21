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The Brief Firefighters were sent about 6:01 p.m. to investigate reports of a fire at a duplex on Chestnut Street. Crews entered the burning building and found a woman in her 30s dead inside.



A woman died in a fire at a duplex in the Clawson area of Oakland on Saturday night, and authorities are investigating the cause of the deadly blaze.

Fire in Clawson neighborhood

What we know:

Oakland Fire Department units were sent about 6:01 p.m. to investigate reports of a fire on Chestnut Street between 30th and 32nd streets.

At the scene, firefighters found flames burning on the first floor of a rear building in a duplex apartment, which extended into a building next door.

The OFD declared a second alarm response to the blaze, and crews at the scene were able to quickly contain the fire.

Crews entered the burning building and found a woman in her 30s dead inside.

The OFD said everyone else in the area was able to safely evacuate and there were no other injuries reported, but both buildings were damaged in the fire and rendered uninhabitable.

What we don't know:

The woman's name was not released, and the nature of her injuries were not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.