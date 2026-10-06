Woman dies in suspected hit-and-run collision on I-680 in San Jose

article

The Brief CHP officers responded around 11 p.m. on Monday to the collision involving a pedestrian reported on southbound I-680 north of North Capitol Avenue. The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.



A woman was hit and killed in hit-and-run collision on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose late Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the collision involving a pedestrian reported on southbound I-680 north of North Capitol Avenue.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

Investigators determined that a vehicle struck her and the driver then fled.

The highway reopened as of early Tuesday morning.

What we don't know:

No description of the vehicle or driver was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at 408-961-0900.