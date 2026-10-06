Woman dies in suspected hit-and-run collision on I-680 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman was hit and killed in hit-and-run collision on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose late Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the collision involving a pedestrian reported on southbound I-680 north of North Capitol Avenue.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.
Investigators determined that a vehicle struck her and the driver then fled.
The highway reopened as of early Tuesday morning.
What we don't know:
No description of the vehicle or driver was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at 408-961-0900.
The Source: Information for this story came from the California Highway Patrol.