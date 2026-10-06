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Woman dies in suspected hit-and-run collision on I-680 in San Jose

Bay City News
News
Published October 6, 2026 9:31 AM PDT
Published October 6, 2026 9:31 AM PDT
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The Brief

    • CHP officers responded around 11 p.m. on Monday to the collision involving a pedestrian reported on southbound I-680 north of North Capitol Avenue. 
    • The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman was hit and killed in hit-and-run collision on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose late Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the collision involving a pedestrian reported on southbound I-680 north of North Capitol Avenue. 

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

Investigators determined that a vehicle struck her and the driver then fled.

The highway reopened as of early Tuesday morning.

What we don't know:

No description of the vehicle or driver was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at 408-961-0900.

The Source: Information for this story came from the California Highway Patrol.

NewsSan JoseCrime and Public Safety