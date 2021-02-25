Woman dragged by car during purse theft

A woman in Oakland was dragged down the street by a car while thieves were stealing her purse Wednesday on International Boulevard and 9th Avenue.

The crime was captured on surveillance video. In the footage, you can see the woman being dragged, but also trying to hold on to her purse before letting go.

The suspects in a white car with black rims drive off. KTVU spoke with the woman's husband. He said his wife was leaving Oakland Beauty Supply when a car drove up behind her and a thief grabbed her purse.

The woman was dragged about 100 feet. She was bruised and shaken but not seriously hurt.

Oakland police are investigating this incident.