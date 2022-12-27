Woman fatally shot outside Antioch home; neighbor taken into custody

A woman was shot and killed outside her Antioch home Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said the victim's neighbor is a person of interest in the case and is in custody.

The shooting was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Investigators have not yet determined the motive for the shooting but are looking into whether a possible argument is what led up to the incident.

People who live in the area say there are crimes committed in their general area but they usually feel pretty safe.

"I think this street is pretty calm," neighbor Angel Tapia said. "Maybe the street down the corner. But other than that it's been very chill."