Woman in wheelchair hit by car in Tenderloin

San Francisco fire officials say a woman who uses a wheelchair was hurt when she was hit by a car Thursday evening.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. in the area of Leavenworth and Turk Streets in the Tenderloin. Video from the Citizen app shows paramedics loading the victim into an ambulance.

The San Francisco Fire Department says it doesn't know the extent of the woman's injuries.

San Francisco police will be investigating what led up to the crash.

