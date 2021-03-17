Woman injured in early morning Western Addition shooting

A shooting early Wednesday morning in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood left a 42-year-old injured, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 3:12 a.m. in the 1100 block of Turk Street.

Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation and arrived to find spent shell casings, then learned the victim had been taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by the gunfire.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and police did not immediately provide any suspect information. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.