Woman kidnapped, found safe in Oakland, police investigating

Police are investigating a kidnapping that occurred Friday afternoon in Oakland. The victim has since been found.

According to authorities, a woman was kidnapped in the area of 13th Avenue and International Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Officials said a car with multiple people approached the victim, grabbing and fleeing the area with her.

Officials did not say when or how soon after the kidnapping was the woman found.

No other details are available.

Anyone with information can contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3326 or (510) 238-3352.