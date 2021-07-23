Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in San Jose is third traffic fatality this week

A woman killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in San Jose is the latest traffic-related fatality in a city that wants to eliminate such deaths entirely.

Police said many of the collisions didn't have to happen.

"These incidents, these collisions, whether they're hit-and-runs or just fatal collisions in general, are entirely preventable," said Officer Steve Aponte, a San Jose police spokesman. "The rules of the road are to be followed."

The latest crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday on Tully Road near Kenoga Drive.

"Officers discovered an adult female suffering from serious injuries and the suspect vehicle had left the scene," Aponte said.

Police say the vehicle may have been an SUV or large truck. Authorities say the victim was not in a crosswalk. Her identity was withheld Friday until her family was notified.

This is the 32nd traffic-related death in San Jose this year, and the 12th involving a pedestrian.

The city has seen three raffic deaths in the past week alone.

On Tuesday night, David Sandoval, a 65-year-old homeless man died after he was he was hit by a truck near Monterey Highway and Curtner Avenue. Sandoval was not in a crosswalk. The driver stayed on the scene.

Early Saturday morning, Jose Esparza was killed when his Honda was hit by a black 2015 Infiniti whose driver ran a red light at N. 33rd St. and McKee Road The infiniti driver ran off.

"Prior to that, the suspect had fled from a vehicle stop, from a marked SJPD officer," Aponte said, adding there was no police pursuit at the time of the crash.

Mckee, Monterey, Curtner and Tully are among the city's corridors that account for a high proportion of traffic deaths and injuries.

San Jose is aiming for no traffic deaths as part of its "Vision Zero" plan.

Police say everyone on the street can do a better job being careful.

"Realize that sometimes a driver might make a mistake and not do what you expect them to do," Aponte said. "We have to be preventative and prepare for that. Same goes for bicyclists, motorcyclists and everyone else on the roadway."