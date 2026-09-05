Woman killed in collision with agricultural tractor in Brentwood

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A 56-year-old woman died after being involved in a collision with a tractor in the city of Brentwood on Saturday morning.

The collision with the agricultural tractor occurred at about 6:15 a.m. near Sandy Creek Road and Shady Willow Lane, according to a statement from the Brentwood Police Department.

Police and paramedics provided medical aid to the victim, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, but she died at the scene from her injuries.

The cause of the collision was being investigated Saturday morning, police said.