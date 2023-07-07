Expand / Collapse search
Woman killed in San Jose hit-and-run

By KTVU Staff
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A hit-and-run crash in San Jose left a woman dead Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident took place at approximately 2:26 p.m. near the intersection of Story and S. White roads.

The San Jose Police Department initially announced that a pedestrian had sustained a major injury in the crash. However, shortly thereafter, they provided an update stating that the pedestrian, identified as a woman, had succumbed to her injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

As a result of the ongoing investigation into the collision, traffic in the area will be affected.

