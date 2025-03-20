Woman in alleged Oakland abduction video comes forward: police

The Brief Oakland police announced on Thursday that a woman has come forward after she was seen on video being forced into a car. The suspect has not been identified. Authorities have not disclosed if the victim and suspect knew each other.



A woman whose alleged abduction was caught on video has come forward to police, authorities said Thursday.

Identity of victim now known

What we know:

The Oakland Police Department said the victim in the March 4 incident identified herself as the woman seen in the video being forced into a car. Police have offered her victim services. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Authorities said the woman was walking in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when the suspect tried to hit her with a stolen Honda Accord. The man then exited the car and punched her multiple times.

Video showed the woman being forced into the stolen vehicle against her will. Investigators said she yelled that she was being kidnapped.

Witnesses told police the man in the video described the victim as the mother of his child.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed whether there is a relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Car found

What they're saying:

Officers later found the Honda near Seminary Avenue and East 16th Street in East Oakland.

For two weeks, police searched for signs of the victim and suspect. While the woman has come forward, the suspect has not been identified.