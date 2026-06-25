Woman run over by lifeguard truck at Half Moon Bay beach

The Brief A 20-year-old woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being run over by a California State Parks lifeguard pickup truck at Francis Beach in Half Moon Bay. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday while the lifeguard was on patrol. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating. A witness described seeing emergency crews "digging" the woman out from beneath the truck.



A 20-year-old woman lying on the sand was run over by a California State Parks lifeguard driving a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon at a Half Moon Bay beach.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. at Francis Beach, part of Half Moon Bay State Beach, a popular destination for sunbathing, fishing and camping.

Woman hospitalized

What we know:

The lifeguard on patrol was allegedly distracted when the pickup truck struck the woman. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led up to the incident.

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Witness describes aftermath

What they're saying:

A woman who was camping at the beach said she saw emergency crews responding after the crash.

"We saw that they were digging out a woman who had gotten run over," she said. "It's awful that she got run over. Hopefully, everything's going to be fine. Hopefully it was just an accident."

California State Parks lifeguards are trained to rescue swimmers and boaters in distress, enforce park rules and regulations, and operate emergency response vehicles while on patrol.