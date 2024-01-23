Woman whose lost dog was later found dead, pens moving message to ‘beloved fellow Oaklanders’ for their help

article

An Oakland woman, whose lost dog was later found dead on the side of the road, penned a moving letter of gratitude to strangers in her community who offered their support and help as she frantically searched for her beloved pet.

Carleen Quach said on Jan. 8, her 11-year-old rescue mutt, named Baylee, escaped from her home, prompting a panicked pursuit to bring the dog back home.

The escape was extremely uncharacteristic of Baylee, according to Quach, who said that it was the first time the dog had ever run away.

The owner said recently, Baylee had been developing symptoms of canine cognitive dysfunction, which led to confusion, disorientation, and increased separation anxiety.

"She shocked everyone who knew her by having the desire to escape from our backyard after we all left for work," Quach explained to KTVU.

Baylee’s owner said the small, 11 pound dog had very little room to crawl under the property’s metal gate to get out.

"From our home security camera footage, she appeared to have practically injured herself in her desperate attempt to escape," Quach shared.

She said her dad happened to notice the dog on the home security camera wandering outside the gate, and a family member rushed home to try and retrieve her. But it was too late. The dog had run off.

"The following days were filled with panic as we walked miles upon miles from sun up to late evening throughout the Dimond, Lincoln Highlands, Fruitvale, and Laurel Districts plastering flyers on poles and calling out for her," Quach said.

She also turned to social media for help, posting on the neighborhood connecting platform NextDoor asking people to keep an eye out for the dog.

What happened next, was an unexpected and deeply appreciated surprise. In the midst of fear and concern, she was contacted by hundreds of complete strangers who reached out to help in the search efforts or just offer express words of encouragement.

"We received an outpouring of support and empathy from our community immediately after I posted her as missing on NextDoor. Some folks even called me in tears to tell me they were going out to search for her themselves," Quach shared with KTVU.

Then four days after the dog’s disappearance, she received a dreaded phone call, someone offering a heart-sinking report that a deceased dog, matching Baylee’s description, was sighted on eastbound Interstate 580 near the Fruitvale Avenue exit.

To her devastation, it turned out to be her lost dog.

"We waited until traffic lessened and ventured onto the freeway to find her deceased on the left shoulder exactly where the kind stranger had pointed us to," Quach recounted. "We wrapped her up and brought her home, unable to fathom our excruciating pain," she shared.

And in the midst of her grief, she felt she needed to reach out to her community to let them know.

She returned to NextDoor as she had so many times in the recent days, and informed people that the search was over. "Although this is not the outcome we hoped for, we can now begin our healing process," Quach wrote in an update post.

She was also compelled to explain how much the demonstrations of support meant to her and her family.

"It has easily been one of the most painful weeks we have ever experienced," she wrote. "It is because of the genuine love, support and empathy from our community that we were able to carry on with hope each day this past week."

And with those strangers who had shared in her fears and stress, Quach acquainted them with her sweet little rescue mutt whose heart was huge.

Baylee's owner said said she received an outpouring of support and help in her search for her dog Baylee. On Jan. 12, four days after the dog escaped from her Oakland home, she was found deceased on the side of Interstate 580. (Carleen Quach)

"Baylee is the absolute gentlest soul," she wrote. "She has the magical ability to bring ample joy and laughter to anyone she encountered. A pint-sized girl with an infinite supply of love."

She also shared this insight: that it was often in times of loss, that people understood just how much they loved.

"Only in extreme grief and sorrow are we able to experience this deep, fierce love. We now know more about love because we know what it costs," she wrote in her post, adding, "We thank our sweetest Baylee girl for gifting us for the past 10 years. We will be yearning for her for the rest of our days."

And despite her absence, the positive impact of her "Baylee girl," as well as the love and connections that stemmed from this tragic event continued, Quach added.

"Since her passing, I have received countless warm comments both public and private, offering support groups, kind words, and shared similar experiences. We are completely floored with gratitude and are drowning in our tears every single day," she explained to KTVU. "I never could have imagined that close to 400 neighbors would notice, let alone pour all of their love and support into this little dog’s life."

During a sad and difficult time, the Oakland resident said strangers in her city went out of their way to demonstrate care and kindness, and her grieving heart was filled with appreciation.

"The community has both provided a significant source of healing for us and restored our faith in humanity," Quach said. "We will never forget this impact from our beloved fellow Oaklanders."