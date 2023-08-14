Woman's body discovered in duffel bag in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

San Francisco police are investigating a suspicious death near 22nd Avenue and Fulton Street.

Police said an alert passerby called them shortly before 7:30 Sunday night saying they'd found a woman who appeared to be deceased. Police sources confirm that the female victim, 37-year-old Kelly Koike of San Francisco, was discovered inside a duffle bag. At this time, investigators are not releasing a lot of details, but they are calling the circumstances suspicious, and homicide investigators are looking into it.

Rachel Abbott lives nearby. She said this is a usually quiet safe neighborhood along the North side of Golden Gate Park. "We weren't here this weekend, but we came by last night and walked past and we live across the street and, I mean, like, saw all the caution tape around and police and firefighters," said Abbott.

Koike's body was discovered just as the three-day Outside Lands three day music festival was winding down. At this point since so little information has been released it's impossible to say the grim discovery had anything to do with the music festival.

Outside Lands organizers released a statement saying that "the San Francisco Police Department is currently investigating the reported matter and all questions should be directed to their department."

Neighbors said while the festival brings an economic boom to the area, they can't help but wonder if this suspicious death is somehow connected. "I think that would be a assumption, yeah," said Abbott. "That with a big festival like that whatever is going on with that big of a crowd that that would be the assumption, that it's associated with that."

San Francisco police said they do not believe there is any reason for the community to feel threatened at this point. Investigators are asking anyone with information of video of the area to come forward to help shed light on what happened.

