Body found in duffel bag in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A body was discovered in a duffel bag at Golden Gate Park according to reports.
According to The San Francisco Standard, a body has been found in the area inside a large duffel bag near the intersection of Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue in San Francisco.
READ ALSO: 4 men arrested months later in deadly San Francisco shooting
The San Francisco Police Department would not confirm to KTVU if the body was discovered in a duffel bag, and only said a body was found at the park.