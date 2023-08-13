Body found in duffel bag in San Francisco

A body was discovered in a duffel bag at Golden Gate Park according to reports.

According to The San Francisco Standard, a body has been found in the area inside a large duffel bag near the intersection of Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue in San Francisco.

READ ALSO: 4 men arrested months later in deadly San Francisco shooting

The San Francisco Police Department would not confirm to KTVU if the body was discovered in a duffel bag, and only said a body was found at the park.